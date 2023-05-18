Police say no US citizen among casualties

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng E Echeng, has said that the combined security team have arrested two persons in connection with the attack and killings of a team of officials from the Lagos Consulate of the United States of America and their police escorts at Ossamala road in Ogbaru local government area of the state.

Echeng, while briefing reporters on the incident at the police headquarters in Awka, said that troops of the Nigerian Army, as well as the Nigerian Navy, raided a camp in the Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted but two persons were arrested and helping police in the investigation.

He said that the criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team while the remains of the deceased persons have been recovered and deposited in a morgue while the state police command and other security agencies are working round-the-clock, in concert with the Government of Anambra State, to find and rescue the missing officials.

“Yesterday, joint security forces comprising police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted. Two persons of interest were arrested and they currently assisting the police in the investigation. The criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team.

“The preliminary investigation conducted by the command, following the incident, revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed Mobile Police escorted from Lagos on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA were travelling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze.

“Regrettably, seven persons (including three of the consulate officials and four Mobile Police escorts) were murdered during the attack while two other officials of the consulate are yet to be found. The deceased police officers include *Inspr Bukar Adams, Inspr. Friday Morgan, Inspr Adam Andrew and Inspr Emmanuel Lupata all of Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force, Lagos. No USA citizen was among the casualties.

“Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased persons have all been recovered and deposited in a morgue while the state police command and other security agencies are working round-the-clock, in concert with the Government of Anambra State, to find and rescue the missing officials.

“In this regard, I call on members of the public who can provide information about the identities and locations of the culprits, to kindly assist the police with such information timeously.

“On behalf of the Anambra State Police Command, I wish to seize this opportunity to condole the families and friends of the deceased persons as well as the USA Consul over this tragic incident. May I assure you all of the resolve and determination of the command and other security agencies to track down the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice,” Echeng stated.