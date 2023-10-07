By Babajide Awoyinfa

September 26 2023

This is one trip that will continue to linger in my memory for a lifetime. In future, if by God’s grace I attain some measure of greatness and I am to write my memoirs, this is one chapter of my life I will definitely love to capture: how MTN Nigeria treated me and my colleagues to an adventure I never could have imagined or dreamt of.

How did it all begin?

I heard from a friend that MTN was opening a media-screening slot to sponsor 20 journalists in a Media Innovation Programme, aimed at building the capacity of media practitioners in Nigeria. As a leader in the telecoms space, MTN was showing commitment to impacting the Nigerian media industry through intensive training that will open the participants to knowledge about media convergence, technology, and the future of combining outstanding reporting with media technology. I had to quickly send all required documents to apply for this sponsored programme. During the screening process I was also given some tasks to perform, which were graded and screened.

And after a rigorous selection process from a pool of over 2,700 media applicants, I got accepted as one of the 20 fellows of the Media Innovation Programme. The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a fully funded six-month fellowship for 20 fellows to study at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Epe, Lagos, Nigeria. It also included a nine-day fully funded study trip to South Africa.

It was an incredible opportunity for me to embark on this media innovation trip to South Africa, sponsored by MTN Nigeria. This journey was not only enlightening but also a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in the media landscape.

As I disembarked from the plane at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, the excitement was breathtaking. The city’s vibrant atmosphere and very cool weather made me wonder if this truly was an African country or we mistakenly landed in the United Kingdom.

Upon arrival, we were warmly welcomed by the MTN team, who had meticulously planned every detail of our trip. From the beautiful high-rising Anew Hotel, Parktonian, a unique 5-star facility with delicious buffet meals and other treatments, I knew I was here for a treat of my life.

Our second day in Johannesburg was packed with visits to some of the country’s historical path-way to apartheid—the infamous political system of racial discrimination that is now part of South Africa’s history. I had the incredible opportunity to visit Soweto and explore Nelson Mandela’s house, as well as the Apartheid Museum in South Africa. This journey was a profound and eye-opening experience that provided me with a deeper understanding of the country’s history and the struggle for freedom and equality.

The study trip proper began with classroom sessions at the University of Johannesburg. It was designed to expose us to the business of journalism and the media business opportunities in Africa. Some of the sessions were facilitated by scholars in Media and Communication and Pan-Africanism, including Prof. Nixon Karrithi of Tangaza Media Africa, Dr. Prinola Govenden and Dr. Sifiso Mnisi of the University of Johannesburg. Next, we toured the studios of South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). We also toured the hi-tech MTN Group Headquarters in South Africa, to discuss media- related issues with Sbu Ngalwa, the Chairperson of South Africa’s National Editors Forum (SANEF). Next, we met the High Commissioner of Nigeria to South Africa, Amb. Muhammad Manta and the Chief Director for West Africa, Department of International Relations and Cooperation Nyameko Goso. One of the highlights of the trip was a visit to the South African Institute of International Affairs, and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pretoria to assess the gains and losses of the Nigerian-South African Bilateral Relations and the role of the media in Pan-Africanism.

Another major highlight was our 40-minutes train trip to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Pretoria to celebrate the Heritage Day with Deputy Minister of Department of International Relations and Cooperation Mashego Dlamini, Ambassador Tebogo Seokolo and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa Muhammad Manta.

Amid the busy schedule of media-related activities, we took some time off to immerse ourselves into the entertaining nightlife in South Africa. We danced to the soulful ‘Amapiano’ beat and mingled with some beautiful people. On the lighter side, one cannot forget the memory of South African girls, so naturally endowed and curvy. What some Nigerian ladies spend millions in getting their butts enlarged surgically, South African ladies have it in abundance. Both young and old. On a final note, I am immensely grateful to MTN Nigeria for making this journey possible and for their unwavering commitment to fostering innovation in Africa’s media landscape. As I returned home with a wealth of knowledge and inspiration, I felt empowered to contribute to the ever-evolving world of media innovation, driven by the belief that the future of media in Africa is brighter than ever.