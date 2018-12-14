Back to the Sunday. The holy book of Christians, who see today as a holy day, is the Bible. There is a Bible story, which aptly captures the Akpabio narrative and that is the story of Nehemiah who was a prince in a foreign land. When Nehemiah heard of the ruins of Jerusalem, he could no longer contain himself nor enjoy the pecks of his good fortune. There was no point of his position if the land of his birth laid desolate. He called himself to service and mobilised the Israelites to rebuild Jerusalem so that they would no longer be a reproach unto themselves. Three key points are significant in his story. One, he recognised the sorry state of his roots. Two, he did not wait to be called to serve; he called himself. Three, he rebuilt Jerusalem and made it a pride to the Jews.

For those familiar with the story of Akwa Ibom State and the uncommon transformation deeds of Akpabio who ruled the state between 2007 and 2015, one needs no further commentary to align the two narratives. For those who are not, a few words will do. Akwa Ibom State, though richly endowed, was a backwater of development. Despite being the highest oil producing state, it was getting nothing from its resources until Akpabio’s predecessor, Obong Victor Attah, fought for the abrogation of the onshore/ offshore dichotomy in the application of derivation in revenue sharing.