By Monica Iheakam

World 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan says she is delighted by the giant strides Nigerian track and field athletes are taking in repositioning the country globally.

Amsuan, while congratulating Nigerian collegiate stars that shone like million stars at the just concluded 2023 NCAA Outdoor championships in Austin Texas, said she was once an NCAA champion in 2017 and understands the athlete’s emotions and nuances in the field of action.

“A few years ago, only two or three Nigerian athletes were performing at world class level, but I’m delighted to see that change now that there are other athletes from Nigeria who are doing their country proud.

“I was incredibly eager to watch these youngsters run and throw incredible timings and distances at the recently concluded NCAA Outdoor Championships.

“I won the 100-meter hurdles at the NCAA in 2017, so I am aware of how it feels. Congratulations to all of you, and I’m really looking forward to the future as we re-establish Nigeria in track and field,” Amsuan wrote on her Facebook page.

Former World U20 200m champion, Udodi Onwuzurike ran inside 20 seconds thrice in the course of the NCAA outdoor season, capping his impressive season with an equally impessive 19.76 lifetime best run in the half lap event and the historic 200m gold at the championships.

Godson Oghenebrume sped to a 9.90 finish over the 100m to win a silver medal at the NCAA championships and establish himself as the third fastest Nigerian ever after Olusoji Fasuba (9.85) and Divine Oduduru (9.86).

Favour Ashe ran a new 9.96 lifetime best while Nathaniel Ezekiel sped inside 49 seconds twice on his way to winning the 400m hurdles bronze medal.