By Brown Chimezie

Nigeria’s leading premium malt drink, Amstel Malta, reaffirmed its commitment to spotlighting and showcasing the best of the African creative industry with its headline sponsorship of the just concluded 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), held recently at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The AMVCA was a three-day-long celebration that spotlighted the prominence of African entertainment, fashion and culture, accompanied by numerous accolades bestowed upon pioneers and visionaries in the creative sector. Amstel Malta created an unparalleled, authentic and meaningful experience for attendees at this year’s edition.

Amstel Malta delivered in creating an unforgettable and truly premium experience for attendees, from the captivating Golden Hour, where guests were treated to an immersive photography journey, adding an extra touch of elegance and allure to the evening, to the exhilarating presence of Miriam Cole and Gideon Oko, the Amstel Reporters who added an interactive and engaging feel, amplifying the buzz and capturing the thrilling TV-worthy moments throughout the night.

Speaking about the brand’s successful involvement as the headline sponsor of the AMVCA 9, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries, expressed profound satisfaction, stating, “We are immensely proud to continue our partnership as headline sponsor of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for the 9th consecutive year.

At Amstel Malta, we firmly believe in the power of spotlighting the best of African creatives and celebrating their remarkable achievements. By aligning ourselves with this prestigious platform, we continuously aim to spotlight the dreams and passions of talented creatives.

“Amstel Malta remains committed to championing excellence, inspiring dreams, and providing a platform where African talent shines brightly. Together with the AMVCA we will continue to empower African creatives and showcase their brilliance to the world,” she added.

Amstel Malta showcased its support for film makers and creatives at the AMVCA 9 by sponsoring several distinguished categories. The notable winners included Kunle Afolayan, who won the Best Overall Film for Anikulapo; Victor Iyke and Kent Edunjobi respectively won the Best Indigenous Igbo Movie and Best Soundtrack for their performances in Uhuruchi and Anikulapo. Oluwatoyosi Fowode’s Leaked won the Multichoice Talent Factory Film, while Beauty Tukura took home the Best Dressed award at the event.

Amstel Malta’s association with AMVCA9 reaffirms its unwavering support and commitment to spotlighting African creatives in their mission to pursuing their passion and ambitions.