From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Operatives of Osun Amotekun Corps have confirmed the escape of a wife abducted along with her husband in Osogbo while returning from church.

The victim reportedly escaped from her abductors around the Kelebe area of Osogbo while the attention of Amotekun was called to rescue the fleeing victim by the residents of the area.

The woman and her husband were ambushed on their motorcycle along Iragbiji/Kelebe road on their way back from a night vigil at their church in Osogbo.

The Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig Gen Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), said that the fleeing victim has been rescued by the operatives to save her from the kidnappers who might be pursuing her.

“On Tuesday night around 2100hrs, we received a distress call from the residents of Kelebe area Osogbo that they saw an unknown woman fleeing out of the forest in the area and our men swung into action immediately to rescue the victim and we succeeded in rescuing her and brought her for safety in our office.

“During cross-examination, we discovered that she and her husband were abducted on Friday on their way from Iragbiji to a night vigil in Osogbo by unknown gunmen.

“We immediately made a call to her family to let them aware that we have rescued her and she has been handed over to the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit,” Adewinmbi explained.

He advised the general public to be security conscious about their environment and report any suspicious movement in their environment to the security agencies without delay.