From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The operatives of Osun Amotekun corps has arrested two men, Isaiah Ezekiel (41) and John Koffi (60), for impersonating police and stealing a bag of cement at Eleweran Kajola village, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd), explaained that Ezekiel came from Cross Rivers State and Koffi from Togo.

Adewinmbi explained that the suspects were arrested after a complaint was lodged at Amotekun Ife command on the activities of the suspects by the residents of the area.

He said the suspects were arrested after stealing a bag of cement with the police uniform.

“The police uniform, police beret, iron toy gun, and charms were found in their possession.

“The suspect confessed to perpetrating the act and that they have been involved in such activities for a long time, and disguise as a police officer to extort the people.

“The suspects have been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and interrogation,” Adewinmbi added.