From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG), has said those rooting for the removal of Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), as interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), were corrupt individuals thwarting the scheme for their personal benefits.

NDIG Convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall, in a statement, on Friday, called on the people of the Niger Delta to disregard widespread lies and blackmail again Ndiomu.

He said: “The attention of the Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) has been drawn to a prankster threat by a group of disgruntled elements who claim to be under the first, second and third phases of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), and have resolved to occupy the Amnesty Office to demand for the sack of Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), the visionary Interim Administrator of the PAP.

“Let it be on record that Gen. Paul Johnson and Solomon Adu – the two sponsors of the recently publicized communique threatening protest, are fighting back because the new administration of the PAP has stopped their fraudulent practice of feeding fat from the Programme.

“While John has been receiving monthly stipends with two separate accounts since 2010, Solomon has been doing same with six accounts, all linked to one BVN for the same period.

“The duo are now frustrated by the glaring reality that General Ndiomu is out to rid the system clean, and discontinue this fraud.

“The Amnesty Programme implies that after beneficiaries are absolved, trained and empowered, they are to exit and pave way for others. Sadly, they (Paul and Solomon) have both refused to exit the Programme after 12 years.

“Deserving Niger Deltans who are highly industrious and are engaged in credible ventures, have never gained access to the huge sums of monies that have been stolen by these two.

“They must now bury their head in shame, as their malicious attempt to blackmail the highly revered Interim Administrator is already dead on arrival.

“The Media Aide to the Interim Administrator has graciously reminded purveyors of mischief that the irregularities surrounding multiple accounts tied to a single BVN is being investigated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, and that those found culpable will be made to face the law.

“The NDIG thus enjoins the Interim Administrator not to be deterred in his resolve to reposition the Amnesty Programme. Niger Deltans are also encouraged to disregard the nagging of these criminal elements.”