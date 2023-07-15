The Northern Development Forum (NDF), a pan-north group, has issued a two-week ultimatum to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant amnesty to Boko Haram and bandits in the north to foster national inclusivity.

The group, which premised its demands on what it called the, “prosperous life now being lived by ex-agitators in the Niger Delta”, warned that it couldn’t guarantee peace in the north if its demands are not met.

In a press statement by its spokesperson, Sheriff Abubakar, the NDF said the only way the north will have a respite from incessant attacks from Boko Haram and bandits is for the Tinubu government to grant amnesty to the rebels just like the late Umar Musa Yar ‘Adua did on assumption of office in 2009 for Niger-Delta agitators.

The group further stated that for 15 years and counting, the Niger-Delta militants have enjoyed an unprecedented patronage from the Nigerian government, leaving them in the North in abject poverty and deprivation.

It listed its demands for Boko Haram and bandits to include: Declaration of Amnesty; provision of scholarship; capacity building; and establishment of cooperative scheme.

The statement reads in part: “Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are writing you today as concerned citizens and advocate for justice and unity in our great nation. Recent events have brought to light the urgent need for amnesty to be granted to Northern agitators popularly known as Boko Haram and bandits, paralleling the historic amnesty granted to Niger-Delta militants during the tenure of our late brother, President Umar Yar ‘Adua.

“We strongly urge you to consider this proposal and take decisive action to promote peace, inclusivity, and national cohesion.

“We are aware that on account of Amnesty to Niger Delta agitators, some of them have transitioned to politicians holding critical positions as Speaker of State House of Assembly, House of Representatives member, members of State Assemblies, among other sensitive political offices, while others are now successful business people creating wealth and jobs. We want the same for Boko Haram and bandits.

“The Niger-Delta Amnesty Programme, initiated in 2009, played a pivotal role in mitigating the conflicts in the region and fostering lasting peace. The programme offered a pathway for former militants to reintegrate into society, providing them with rehabilitation, education, and employment opportunities.

“Today, we find ourselves facing a similar situation in the North, where agitations and conflicts have escalated to an alarming dimension. It is imperative that we do not ignore the plight of our fellow citizens who are voicing their concerns through agitations.”