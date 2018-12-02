How did you start the beautiful journey that saw you at the top management levels of all the organizations you worked with?

After I graduated with a Law degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, I came to Lagos to attend the Nigeria Law School. I wrote and passed the exam and was called to the Bar. Then I did the national youth service at the Military Intelligence in Bonny Camp, and after went to do a Master’s Degree in Cambridge and came back to Nigeria. I was fortunate to be employed by Chief Rotimi Williams of Rotimi Williams Chambers which was a leading Law firm in Nigeria at a time. I worked there as a counsel for five years earning little or nothing but was very satisfied and fulfilled. As young lawyers, we all saw it as a privilege to work there; it was almost like apprenticeship, but I was so happy; I was challenged intellectually, it was wonderful and had no intention to leave. I did my job well and someone recommended me for a new generation bank that was looking for a lawyer to manage the legal department. So the bank approached me and I refused. Someone told my father about the job, he called me and I told him that I was not interested because I was very happy where I was. But my father who I respect a lot said that when somebody taps you on the shoulder, explore the opportunity and see how it goes. So I went to the bank, got interviewed and got the job. I saw the package, it was out of this world compared to my very tiny pay in the Law firm. I needed that money but was still interested in the Rotimi Williams Law Firm. Armed with my bank employment letter, I went to meet Baba himself who was like a father to all of us, showed him the letter and he said, ‘Amina, you have been like a daughter to me, I like your work, but if you are my blood daughter who came to show me this offer, I would not say don’t take it. My dear, take the offer, go there, if you do not like the job, know you are still an in-house counsel; a job is waiting for you here anytime.’ With confidence I went to the bank knowing I still have another job waiting for me as well.

That was how my journey into the corporate world started. Most people have forgotten that I am a lawyer. From that bank, and because I came from an organised structure, it enabled me to mature, understand real life, and know my onions. From Corporate Affairs, Personnel to Marketing, my portfolio started expanding and then one day, the managing director of the bank saw that I had marketing ability, he said I should set up the Corporate Branch of the bank and I wondered how to do that. He said that he knew that I could do it, having been watching me and seeing that I know how to consult, do research and package. He then said that the bank would send me for a short course, to equip me for the new assignment. That was how I set up a branch of the bank at Allen Avenue. I found the office space, constructed the branch, built the vaults and hired the staff there. Till date, it remains one of the most exciting projects I handled and we started marketing and began to build the balance sheet of the bank from zero level into millions and it was successful.

Unfortunately, at the board level there was a political fight and I left and ended up in the Legal Department of UBA. In UBA, I was promoted to Assistant General Manager and I realised I wanted to be in the mainstream of the banking sector. I asked myself what I needed to do to become an Executive Director or Managing Director instead of Head of Legal? I knew I didn’t have the required paper qualification, even though I had set up a branch; it meant that I needed to get a Master of Business Administration (MBA) but didn’t have the money to pursue my dream. I started sharing this vision with friends and someone told me about the British Council, saying that they give scholarships. I went and got their entire requirement and was given Chevening Scholarship, all expenses paid. At that time, I had three young children. My first was about to get into secondary school, I panicked about leaving my children for a whole year but my husband said, ‘Don’t worry, I will take care of them, just go. My husband, mother and sisters took care of them in Lagos while I went to Lancaster in United Kingdom for the MBA. I came back with my MBA and there were job offers waiting already. I had promised to come back to UBA first which I did and got posted to the international consulting unit of the bank. I was made the Head, Human Resources and after that I left for Shell. I had put in 12 years in the bank and wanted to be somewhere else. So I went to cool off in the salon one day and met someone who was working in Shell, I didn’t discuss it. The next time I saw her, I told her my intention and she said I should give her my curriculum vitae (CV), that she would help me and submit it even though she didn’t know anybody there. After one week, Shell invited me for interview. They liked the content of my CV and I had a job exactly my dream. They had just created a new unit that fitted into my world. The director called me and was impressed. The employment process was six months because it was rigorous. I got the job which was good and easy for me. The juicy peck was the Shell school bus for children; shopping complex and supermarket were downstairs, with a very near bank branch; running up and down was a bit limited. Life became easier with the Shell offer. I liked my work and was progressing. Unfortunately, when they decided to close the Lagos office, I gave up a fantastic number one offer from Shell in Port Harcourt branch because of my children. I told Shell that I left my family for one year and was not ready to leave them again. I resigned and left. One day, I got a call from MTN Nigeria. That was when I knew that everything you do in life counts. Though I have tried to reach out to them some years ago, we got talking before the Shell opportunity came on board. MTN Nigeria found me worthy and offered me a job. I thought Shell was the Promised Land until I got the MTN offer. I was there as a Director for 12 years until the end of 2016, when I left to start my own consultancy firm called AKMS Consulting. I am the founder and chairperson of WISCAR. I am still a senior partner with Oyagbola Chambers, my husband’s law firm. So you could say that I am back to my Law practice.