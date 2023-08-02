From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Workers affiliated with organised labour in Nasarawa State expressed their strong dissent against the federal government’s decision to remove fuel subsidies, joining a nationwide protest that saw a significant turnout.

Led by the State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ismaila Oko, the protesters urged the federal government to reconsider its stance on the fuel subsidy removal, emphasising the adverse impact it has on citizens’ living standards.

The workers marched resolutely along Shendam Road in Lafia, the state capital, culminating at the Government House, where they presented a formal letter of protest to the state government.

Mrs Abigail Waya, the State Head of Service, received the letter on behalf of Deputy Governor Dr Emmanuel Akabe. She acknowledged the hardships faced by the people and revealed that both the state and federal governments have established committees for palliative measures. She assured the public that “these measures would soon be implemented to alleviate the repercussions of the subsidy removal.”

During the protest, members of the Nasarawa State chapter of the NLC demonstrated their solidarity with the cause, marching from Total filling station to the Deputy Governor’s office at Shendam Road in Lafia.

Daily Sun reports that protest in Nasarawa State adds to the nationwide outcry against the fuel subsidy removal, with workers and citizens uniting to voice their concerns and demand a reconsideration of the government’s decision.