In order to bring the Nigerian secondary school students into the moving trends of technological revolution across the globe, the American Space Ibadan (a Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of United States Consulate in Nigeria) in collaboration with Media and Digital Skills Centre, Nigeria (mDISCEN) has staged a Hands-On Workshop on 4th Industrial Revolution Skills (4IR) for students of selected schools in Ibadan.

The aim of the workshop is to stimulate the interest of the young people to be aware of digital disruptions and tools, giving them a veritable platform to build upon.

The programme which took place at the American Corner saw the participation of over 60 students from both private & public schools. The Executive Director of mDISCEN, (Dr) Ajibola Abiola, who argued that the pathway to a technologically developed Nigeria can only be through a “Catch Them Young” approach, said that young people need to be well grounded and furnished at the earlier stages of life with requisite skills before they attain the maturity age.

With the theme, ‘4.0 Industrial Revolution Skills’ which focused on Coding, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Drone Technology was aptly to emphasise the relevance of those skills to the future of works and the development of a nation generally.

Abiola bemoaned youths indulgence in illicit acts like rituals, yahoo- yahoo.(internet frauds) hooliganism, whereas same brain and strength could be deployed into useful ventures like the 4IR skills.

“The world is at the verge of a new technological order that is already affecting the way we live, work and relate with one another. This explains why our young ones need to cue into the emerging skills of the era. This training programme was part of our contribution to the development of learning and skills in the country” he maintained.

Similarly, the Director of American Space, Ms Karama Ajala, encouraged the students to pursue knowledge conscientiously and vigorously and embrace collaboration in cross pollination and fertilization of ideas capable of engendering development to the nation.

“Our young ones must be encouraged to pursue knowledge in emerging digital infrastructure. People with ideas rule the world. If this country will be at pace with the jet speed of development brought about by technology, all hands must be on deck to see that young people follow only the part of knowledge and understanding, we can’t afford to lag behind” she posited.