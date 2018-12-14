Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is desperate about the signing of amended 2018 Electoral Act because it had perfected plans with Russian agents to hack the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, made the allegation in an interview with newsmen in Abuja. He argued that the plan was part the reasons the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, travelled to Russia this year.

Nabena maintained that the PDP had enlisted the services of some hackers from Russia in its desperation to compromise INEC’s servers during the 2019 general elections.

Nabena equally wondered why the PDP had become uncomfortable with the same Electoral Act it used in conducting past elections in the country, emphasising that there must be something sinister.

He further alleged that the current agitation of the PDP was a fallout of plans it hatched during its recent meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“The act we are using now was created by the PDP. Its members created a law and now they are afraid to use it. That does not sound right. What the PDP is doing is playing out what it designed in Dubai. Its members started with the labour strike on minimum wage in order to cause problems in the country but it did not work; they brought ASUU strike, it did not work out. Then, they tried to instigate fuel scarcity which also did not work.

“These were all parts of their grand design in Dubai and so the last bid is the Electoral Act. Look at the way they are going about it, saying that if the president does not sign it, they will file out on the streets in demonstration. Look at them; look at their ages. But we are waiting for them.

“Normally, if you vote, the electoral officer is supposed to count the votes and announce them before transmitting (the result) to the collation centre. But now you are telling us that they do not need to announce the votes, that they should just transmit. That is all part of their Dubai plan, trying to bring in Russian agents to hack the system.

“That is their joker – to hack into the system and manipulate the figures before transmitting them. Saraki and all of them went to Russia and perfected the plan with the hackers. So, we all know what they are trying to do…trying to bring in stolen money into the system, but vote-buying and money-politics won’t work this time round,” he declared