AC Milan legend and four-time Serie A winner, Massimo Ambrosini has passionately voiced his support for the club’s pursuit of Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, Soccernet.ng reports.

In his list of the top three players Milan should acquire this summer, Ambrosini highlighted the exciting Super Eagles’ talent, emphasizing the need to bolster the team’s right wing.

While AC Milan has been proactive in the ongoing transfer window, securing five new signings, including Tijjani Reijnders, the club remains determined to continue strengthening its squad.

Notable additions such as Marco Sportiello, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luka Romero, and Christian Pulisic have already been announced, with Tijjani Reijnders set to undergo his medical examination.

However, the Italian giant shows no signs of halting their ambitious spree.

Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as cited by MilanNews, Ambrosini revealed his desired positions for reinforcements, identifying the midfield, right wing, and No.9 roles as crucial areas to address. In particular, for the right wing, Ambrosini firmly advocated for the acquisition of Chukwueze, acknowledging the electric pace and skill the young Nigerian would bring to the team.

“Another midfielder, a No.9, and a winger. For the midfield, I like Dominguez. He has the personality and is well-suited for Pioli’s football,” the two-time Champions League winner said.

“For the centre-forward, I say Taremi, he works a lot with holding play, attracts the centre-backs, and opens up space in the box. He would be a good partner for Leao. On the wing, Chukwueze would give electricity.”

AC Milan’s pursuit of Chukwueze has been no secret, as the club has openly expressed interest in securing his services this month. However, negotiations have hit an obstacle due to Villarreal’s demands.

The Spanish La Liga campaigner reportedly seeks a fee of around €35 million for the 13-goal, 11-assist winger, based on his impressive performances across all competitions last season.

Chukwueze is also reportedly on the radar of Napoli, with a potential reunion with his best friend Victor Osimhen on the horizon.