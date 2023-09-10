From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, yesterday, said that one Pascal, paraded by the police as one of the suspected cultists is not one of the students of the Institution.

According to a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, AAUE, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, said that their attention has been drawn to a tiktok video currently trending on Social Media about one Pascal who claimed to be a student of the institution and an alleged self confessed cultist paraded by the police, does not have a record of studentship with the institution.

“For as much as we can categorically check and confirm that the video is not a recent playback, it also suffices to say that his studentship of AAUE is doubtful and succinctly non-existent as all attempts to trace the said name in all our faculty and departmental records (both past and present) were negative.”

“It is a statement of fact that Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has a zero tolerance for cult-related and unholy activities of students as all our students are under obligation and oaths to abstain from such misdemeanor.

“Cultism runs counter to our rules and guiding principles of studentship of this institution. We, therefore, enjoin the general public to disregard whatever link or nexus the paraded suspect may have professed as it is nothing but lies from the pit of hell.

“We are also using the medium to allay whatever fear that may be harboured by current or intending students, parents and the general public that our university has grown beyond the activities of criminal minded youths and that our University and College Campuses are safe haven for learning. “