By Agatha Emeadi

Immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to Namibia and former Head of Mission in Jamaica, Ambassador Lilian Onoh has accused the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Gabriel Aduda of masterminding her purported sack from the Federal Civil Service, which went viral on online platforms yesterday.

Ambassador Onoh, in a statement she personally signed yesterday, responding to the online announcement of her sack from the Civil Service after a meritorious 30 years in service, thanked the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) from releasing her from the chains of bad leadership, which she said she had been labouring under since the appointment of Onyeama as Foreign Affairs Minister in 2015, adding that “she was glad that the basis of her dismissal was the trumped-up charges by Geoffrey Onyeama and Gabriel Aduda,” which they manufactured to try to divert attention from her multiple reports against them to the presidency.

She claimed that the announcement of her sack online was to pre-empt the news reports of Onyeama’s health condition, which she had recently mentioned in her letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

She said that the minister’s constant excuse of “I am not aware” was possibly due to the effects of long-term use of his medication, saying that Onyeama’s insistence of her sack was merely to divert attention.

Onoh said that in the history of Foreign Affairs, she was the first ambassador to be queried for sacking a local staff who stole money from the Mission, explaining that the query was due to Onyeama’s personal relationship with the local staff that stole the money.

She noted that her purported sack had opened the door for all serving and retired officers in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be sacked for using the overhead account for running the Mission as stipulated by the rules.

She wondered “how it was possible to be sacked for paying hotel bills for official meetings with the Minister to discuss the VAT fraud case committed by her predecessor – trips approved by both the Minister and Permanent Secretaries and which were meant to be paid for from the overhead account.”

She said she had expected that the hotel payments of all serving and retired ambassadors and officers would also be examined and anyone who paid for hotel expenses for official duties using funds from the overhead account meant for day to day running of Missions would also be immediately sacked from the Service so that the sanctions are equitably applied.

Onoh also wondered how she was the only Ambassador queried for Domestic Servants Allowances clearly written out in the Letter of Commission for every Ambassador and expected most of Nigeria’s diplomats, serving and retired, to be sacked for being paid what they were entitled to, since the FCSC was required to apply the law equitably.

Ambassador Onoh stated that not only did Onyeama and Aduda not send any panel to Namibia and no panel indicted her, they were also so desperate to concoct a story that they even made up hotel bills for times she was not in Nigeria, expressing sorrow that the Civil Service Commission, like so many other institutions in Nigeria, had become so weak that it could not even do its due diligence, but preferred to kowtow to orders from corrupt political appointees desperate to cover up their corrupt looting of Nigeria’s funds.

Onoh “wondered at the illogical letter which claimed to have sacked her with effect from 1st February 2021, when she had not yet received a query letter and the alleged panel had not yet been created.”

She recalled that she gave evidence before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Onyeama on 23-24th March 2021 and her first letter of suspension was issued on the 28th of October 2021 and renewed in June 2022, saying that such administrative incompetence by the Federal Civil Service Commission was a sad indication of how low Nigeria’s civil service had sunk in just eight years.

She was, however, glad that the incompetence was clear evidence that this was a witch-hunt by the Foreign Affairs Minister to divert attention from his serial sabotage and betrayal of Nigerians as she has always maintained.

Ambassador Onoh said “that since 2015 when she became Head of Mission, neither the ICPC nor the EFCC had taken action on countless reports of malfeasance that she had brought to their attention,” adding that she had expected that the ICPC and EFCC will deal with these first before attending to the concoction by Onyeama and Aduda.

She expressed happiness that she was being sacked for doing the right thing, adding that “within the next few weeks, Onyeama, who had orchestrated the witch-hunt and sacking would soon find himself out in the cold.”

Onoh thanked her many supporters both in Nigeria and abroad, expressing gratitude to God for enabling her to do what she was born to do, which was to help her fellow citizens wherever she found herself, expressing joy in the number of citizens that she was able to rescue from jail in the course of her career.

She noted that no other officer in Nigeria’s history had matched her record of freeing over 50 Nigerians from jail within three months as a mere counsellor and over 50 others within another year during her tenure in Togo.

She was equally proud of the consular assistance she rendered to Nigerians in Jamaica, Belize and Namibia, as well as her role in the drafting and negotiations of the UN Resolution that enabled not only Nigeria, but also all countries to demand the return of funds stashed overseas by corrupt officials.