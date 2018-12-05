We observed that wasps and hornets have built a number of nests on one of the bungalows marked as Male Ward, while the land surrounding the building was cultivated.

At the Community Secondary School, many classroom blocks have also crumbled and the whole place overgrown by bushes. Daily Sun gathered that the dilapidated structures in the school have become safe haven for street urchins who reportedly make it rendezvous for smoking marijuana.

The situation is not different at the Amanuke General Hospital where residents told our reporter that there was only one medical doctor and about two nurses who ‘warm’ the facility.

The whole place was desolate while droppings of domestic animals and rodents littered the floors, even as cobwebs hung on various parts of the buildings during Daily Sun’s visit.

A community leader, Mr. John Odoegbunam Ekemezie lamented the abandonment of the community not minding its nearness to the seat of power.

To access the community from Awka, the major road leading to it starts from the popular, ever boisterous UNIZIK Junction or Regina Caeli Junction through Okpuno community. But a taste of hell for a visitor to the area starts from Isuaniocha, the junction that branched off to Mgbakwu.

In fact, it would be literally easier for the biblical camel to pass through the eye of the needle than to use the roads regardless of the type of automobile.