Amanda Obidike honoured for empowering girls, women in STEM education in Nigeria, African countries

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Amanda Obidike, the founder of STEMi Makers of Africa, in a groundbreaking recognition of her exceptional contributions, has been honoured by the Universal Women’s Network Inc with the prestigious Women of Inspiration Awards.

The esteemed accolade celebrates Obidike’s transformative work in Nigeria and across Africa, where she has positively impacted the lives of thousands of young girls and women through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

It was reliably gathered that her love for STEM education drove her to found STEMi Makers of Africa, a non-profit organisation, she uses to empower and reach out to under-privileged girls and young women in under-developed communities in Nigeria and some African countries.

Obidike, who holds Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has certifications in STEM education from the Open University, United Kingdom; pro-mastery in artificial intelligence and data analytics from IBM; python programming certification from the University of Wolverhampton; certified augmented reality expert from Global Tech Council; Java programming and MySQL: DBA certification from IBM; and applied AI Witt Deep Learning from IBM.

Monica Kretschmer, the visionary founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Women’s Network, expressed her excitement in an official letter addressed to Obidike. She eagerly anticipates celebrating Obidike’s remarkable achievements alongside her family, friends, colleagues, and esteemed companies.

Kretschmer emphasised the profound belief that every woman possesses an empowering story that transcends mere definitions, saying: “Every woman has a story. Your story does not define you, it empowers you. This is also an opportunity for your company to champion women and recognise your accomplishments as a visible SupportHER for women in business.”

Out of the 16 award categories, Obidike was shortlisted for two – the Global Impact Award, and the Trailblazer (STEM) Award.

She highlighted the significance of Obidike’s noteworthy accomplishments, urging her company to champion women and acknowledge her inspiring leadership as a visible SupportHER for women in business.

Obidike stands out amidst fierce competition, earning nominations for two prestigious award categories out of the 16 available: the Global Impact Award and the Trailblazer (STEM) Award.

Thrilled at the recognition, Obidike described herself as a woman, who inspires change, offering hope to the next generation of women.

“Receiving such recognition signifies that the world witnesses our tireless efforts and truly values our contributions,” Obidike expressed gratefully.

She extended her heartfelt gratitude to her exceptional team, mentors, and partners, who continuously support STEMi Makers of Africa, taking a chance on their mission each day.

The Universal Women’s Network plans to unveil its top finalists publicly in September 2023, leading up to the highly anticipated announcement of the winners in November. As an international and inclusive network of purpose-driven female CEOs, business leaders, and change-makers from diverse industries, the Universal Women’s Network upholds its commitment to inspiring and motivating women worldwide.

As gathered, since its inception in 2015, the Universal Women’s Network has celebrated the achievements of over 1,000 remarkable women, with nominations spanning across North America. This expansive recognition has reached an audience of 7,000 entrepreneurs and professionals, leaving a remarkable impact with over two million impressions.

It is believed that with her remarkable achievements being recognised on a global scale, Obidike’s mission to shape a brighter future for women in Africa and beyond is gaining momentum and support.