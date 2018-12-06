Nkechi Chima, Abuja

Project Director, Peace Ambassador Agency, Kingsley Amafibe urged youths to shun violence for peaceful election as the electioneering period draw closer.

He maintained that every Nigerian of voting age is a stakeholder in peace building and sustaining processes, especially during election periods. He added that the Nigerian youth constitute majority percentage in Nigeria and advised them to be good ambassadors.

Amafibe stated this at the 2018 Nigeria Youth Peace Summit & Honours, with the theme ‘The Role of Nigerian Youth, Media, Security Agencies and Religious Leaders in 2019 General Elections’.

His words, “it’s barely three months to the general election. For us, as a nation, as it present us with the opportunity to choose leaders who will lead us and either make or mar the social, economic, infrastructural and political existence of our beloved country.

“We should focus on achieving sustainable development by voting competent leaders and avoid selling our destinies for peanuts at the forth coming election,” Amafibe stated.

He, however, stressed that the Nigerian media should disseminate information that will sharpen our thoughts on national issues.

Noting that security agencies must provide intelligence on security issues and religious leaders should advocate for peaceful election to avoid senseless and sentimental conflicts.

Present at the summit were members of National Youth Service Corp, civil societies groups, NGO’s and securities agencies, entertainers, enterprenuers, ex-beauty queens and beauty queens.