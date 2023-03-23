From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has debunked a story trending that the former Minister of Transportation and leader of the party in the state spoke about the qualifications of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

State spokesman, Darlington Nwauju, made the denial in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Nwauju stated that there was no time the former Minister of Transportation made any comments concerning the screening and qualification of the president-elect.

He noted: “We have uncovered a hatchet job carried out by a faceless online medium crediting our leader, the former Transport Minister, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi, with comments questioning the role of the APC and INEC over the screening/qualification of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We want to make it abundantly clear, that at no time did our leader make such demonic comments whether in private or public to query the qualifications of the president-elect or linking him to drug trafficking within or outside Nigeria.

Nwauju urged members of the public to discountenance the report, saying that it was the activities of political detractors of the former governor of Rivers State.

He said: “Such claptraps are handiworks of fifth columnists who do not wish our leader well and for the avoidance of doubts, our leader has no personal angst against the President-elect.

“Besides, Rt. Hon. Amaechi said whatever he said concerning Tinubu and INEC in the full glare of the world when journalists covering elections in Rivers State intercepted him after he voted in the governorship election.

“His words were clean and clear. Any person who wants to accuse the president-elect is free to do so, but should not hide under the former minister to do so.”

The party warned: “We wish to warn these purveyors of fake news of the dire consequences of flying such wicked and unfounded rumours. We invite security agencies to go after these elements of hate and divisiveness, in order to sanitize the noble journalism profession.”