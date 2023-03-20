From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said claim by former minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was recommended for reappointment as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2020 by the camp of president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has confirmed the fear of the opposition about the electoral body.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said Amaechi’s statement, confirmed the fear of the opposition that INEC, under Yakubu, was allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate said when the story of Nigerian elections is told, the INEC chairman will be mentioned for the wrong reason.

According to him, this explains why, after promising Nigerians he would upload election results from polling units, he changed his mind at the last minute and then blamed it on glitches. “Truth be told, Yakubu was the only glitch because of his incestuous affair with Tinubu’s APC.

“His predecessor, Attahiru Jega, conducted two credible presidential elections in 2011 and 2015. The 2015 election was so credible that it witnessed the lowest number of election petitions and court disputes.

“Rather than improve on this, Yakubu put his personal interest far and above that of over 200 million Nigerians. He claimed before the election at Chatham House that the electoral system he put in place was so advanced that the human body odour could be used for voter accreditation if he wanted. But this was all part of his grand deception.

“Despite receiving higher allocations than any other INEC chairman in history, Yakubu could not conduct a credible election. This is, indeed, shameful for a man who over 200 million Nigerians saw as their last hope.”

The PDP candidate further said it is disheartening that INEC has allegedly continued to award sensitive election contracts to APC candidates.