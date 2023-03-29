By Henry Uche, Lagos

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “BBB-” (Good) of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc.

The outlook of these Credit Ratings is stable, according to United States-based global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider for the insurance industry.

According to the agency, the ratings reflect AXA Mansard’s balance sheet strength, which it assesses as strong.

“The ratings also reflect rating enhancement, in the form of lift, from AXA Mansard’s ultimate parent, AXA S.A”, the agency press statement stated.

The statement continued: “AXA Mansard’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Capital consumption is primarily driven by asset risk, which incorporates the company’s substantial real estate investments.”

AM Best expects prospective operating performance to be supported by corrective underwriting measures in the health portfolio, as well as positive contributions from the company’s life book.

AM Best affirms that AXA Mansard has a solid foothold in its domestic market where it ranks among the largest non-life companies, and it enjoys a leading market position in the health segment.

“With good long-term growth prospects, AXA Mansard is expected to further strengthen its competitive market position over the coming years” the statement explained.

Commenting, Ngozi Ola-Israel, the Chief Financial Officer of AXA said, “the affirmation of our ratings by an agency like AM Best lends credence to the significant improvement in our internal capital generation abilities with a strong focus on continuously improving our underwriting performance through technical excellence.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard, Kunle Ahmed, added that the company was pleased that its continued effort to build a world-class insurance company is yielding positive results.

According to him, “the affirmation of our ratings as stable and the retention of our FSR and ICR ratings despite the exposure to the high levels of economic, political and financial system risks further testify to our strong leading position and capacity to provide security for our stakeholders and ability to protect what truly matters to them”

AM Best Company is a global credit rating agency with over 100 years history of providing quantitative and qualitative assessment for Insurance companies, with its “Best’s Credit Rating Methodology” used to determine the financial strength and creditworthiness of Insurance companies. A.M Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source.