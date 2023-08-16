…as committee indicted Okorocha for forceful acquisition

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The erstwhile governor of Imo state Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Mr Uche Nwosu and Dr Uzoma Anwuka are to use their palatial mansions built on the lands ( Shell camp) belonging to the Alvan Ikokwu Federal College of Education, Owerri the Imo state capital.

This comes following a the report by the committee set up by the Imo state government which indicted for governor Okorocha for using brute force to dispossessed the college of its land at Shell Camp .

Submitting its report to Governor Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday , the committee recommended the recovery of the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months and hand the same over to AIFCE.

The report which was signed by the Chairman, Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and the Secretary, Barr B F Anyanwu, regretted that Okorocha, as governor, used brute force including the use of the military and hoodlums to snatch the land from the College after which he allocated or sold same to his top associates.

Those who benefited from the bazaar and have been similarly asked to vacate the land include two of Okorocha’s in- laws, Dr Uzoma Anwuka, Uche Nwosu who was his Chief of Staff and Hon Kingsley Uju.

Apart from Okorocha’s, in -laws a former Speaker, Chief Acho Ihim, Chief Charles Orie, the current Managing Director of ISOPADEC Prince Charles Amadi ( Chavon )/and Chief Ugochukwu Hillary also benefited from the illegal acquisition.

The Committee regretted that Okorocha ordered the demolition of 101 buildings belonging to staff of the College and thereafter confiscated their property.

It therefore urged the Imo State Executive Council “to direct the recovery of all the lands belonging to AIFCE, which are now illegally in the hands of individuals and institutions.”

It further asked the State Government to ensure the recovery of the land within six months and thereafter issue a certificate of occupancy to the college.

“AIFCE should take full possession of the vacated land and property immediately upon recovery while the Commissioner for Lands and OCDA should recover the land within six months,” the committee recommended.

It further recommended that AIFCE should pay the agreed compensation to Orji indigenes who are the original owners of the land while the Army should vacate the shanties they erected in the land and finally move to Obinze.

Responding, Governor Uzodimma thanked the committee for doing a thorough job and promised that the State Government would take all necessary steps in accord with due process to implement the committee’s recommendations.