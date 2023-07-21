By Sunday

A Nigerian student studying in Vanderbilt University, United States, Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2023 Chegg and Varkey Foundations Global Students Award with a prize of $100,000. He was among the 50 finalists for the award scheduled to be announced later this year.

Alumona was selected for the global award based on his works aimed at ending gender-based violence in Nigeria through his nongovernmental organisation, Boys Champions. He founded the Boys Champions in 2018 to educate male youths on responsible living and respect for female gender. He said such value orientation was necessary to correct male chauvinism and curtail gender-based violence perpetrated by men against women and girls. His work brought him to global limelight as he became the first African to win the AFS Award in 2022.

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, he expressed joy over his nomination, describing it as a mind-blowing development. He further explained the activities of his organisation, Boys Champion, in the fight against gender-based violence in Nigeria.

“Although most men may not use or condone the use of violence, the simple fact is that men are overwhelmingly the perpetrators of gender based violence. Since men are major perpetrators, holders of social norms and influencers of other men, it makes working with boys and men necessary, as well as a target audience for primary prevention, he explained.

Alumona noted that working with boys and men could have a positive, and transformative impact on the lives of women and girls. He explained that Boys Champions remains committed to providing safe place for women and girls by engaging young boys and men, teaching them healthy masculinity and how to relate with females respectfully.

The organisation focuses on gender transformative interventions with both men and boys, engaging them to take actions and become part of the processes to end violence against women and girls. We work primarily with boys and men through sports, support groups, recruiting exceptional volunteer mentors and expectant fathers to share and exchange lessons in birthing and child-rearing process, trainings and our Boys Champions Coaching sessions, he said

He said the organisation provides mentorship programmes and empowers participating boys to excel in school, pursue college education, and succeed in life. According to him, the group provides academic enrichment, social skills building, college preparation and career development programmes for underserved male youths in Nigeria.

“Our organization is committed to these boys because we believe they can maximize their talents with the right education, experience and encouragement, he added.