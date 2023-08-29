A social organisation, Alpha Circle Club of Nigeria, has described as tragic and devastating, the passing of one of its members, Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo (Agunechemba Ojoto), who died in America on June 7 after a brief illness.

He was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007 to represent the Anambra Central senatorial district.

In a condolence message by its President, Chief Emma Aniakor (Chikeluba), and Secretary, Frederick Ezenwosu (Odera), Alpha Circle Club said it was consoled by the salutary life Senator Okonkwo lived.

“We are consoled by the continued outpouring of glowing testimonies regarding the meritorious life you lived.

“May God Almighty continue to grant your soul eternal rest and to the entire Okonkwo family the courage to bear this irreparable loss. Adieu Agunechemba.”