Lagos Land Allottees, under the aegis of Orisan Waterfront Residential Scheme have lauded the efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in restoring corporate governance policy in preserving jobs, social infrastructure and investments in the state.

The allottees, in a statement, who called on Lagos State government to strengthen impactful outcomes to allocate assets to budding investors, noted that Sanwo-Olu’s administration is revamping institutions by improving the state-of-the-art infrastructure in the state with project delivery.

On why the governor should be re-elected, Chairman of the group, Ayinde Rasak, said he attended to the group’s complaint of non-allocation of land appropriation matters measuring 720 square meters to the allottees that was fully paid up with the prescribed fees since 2013 by directing the appropriate agencies to act fast on the complaint and ensuring due diligence was applied to the request from the group.

The allottees, therefore, charged political actors in the state to remain resilient while demanding that all councils and wards within the state join efforts with the governor to deepen corporate governance and consolidate the gains of economic prosperity.

They reiterated the need for the state government to allocate lands to fully paid allottees of Orisan Waterfront Residential Scheme to consolidate the gains of infrastructure in Lagos metropolis.

They lauded Sanwo-Olu’s infrastructural milestone and corporate governance policy while noting that it has largely reflected on private investments within the economic corridors of Lagos State to establish business interest and enterprises.

The allottees applauded efforts of the various ministries departments and agencies/, bureau of state lands, new towns development authority, and ministry of land and survey to facilitate trade and allow businesses operate without constraints.

They highlighted the need to leverage business opportunities for budding investment to reflate the state economy.

The allottees posited that Sanwo-Olu was able to rebound the economy of Lagos quickly in terms of laudable infrastructure, massive projects, job creation and provisional supply of public amenities and infrastructure developments.

The group further extolled the exemplary leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu during the periods of global health crisis that was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which helped in great measures to reduce human casualties as a result of the pandemic.

This is even as the group commended Sanwo-Olu for achieving infrastructural milestones to chart a new course to improve the state’s economic fortunes to attract Foreign Direct Investments.

The group pointed out that the transformation in Lagos would boost massive improvements in state income, improve livelihoods, create employment, strengthen impactful reforms, and boost the Gross Domestic Product of the nation’s commercial hub.