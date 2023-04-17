From Fred Itua, Abuja

Alliance for True Democracy, led by Inalegwu Adaje as coordinator, has officially endorsed Hon. Yusuf Gagdi for the speakership position of the House of Representatives.

The group stated that Gagdi has distinguished himself among his peers with his notable achievements and vast experience in legislative matters. The 43-year-old lawmaker represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the North Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

Gagdi has served in various capacities in the past, including as a Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly before his election to the House in 2019. He has also sponsored six bills that became law in his first term in the House, a feat that has never been achieved in the history of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999.

The Alliance for True Democracy said Gagdi’s candidature will help correct the imbalance in political leadership across party lines, as he represents a younger generation of politicians in their 30s and 40s. The group also cited his ability to work across party lines to achieve policy priorities as crucial for the 10th House of Representatives, where cross-party collaboration is essential to achieving anything.

The group said that Gagdi is the only candidate so far who has emphasized the need for actual reforms to improve the way parliament operates and ensure that the House meets the expectations of the Nigerian people.

They expressed their confidence in Gagdi’s ability to lead the House of Representatives and called on other members of the House to join them in supporting his candidacy.

The coordinator of the group, Inalegwu Adaje said: “Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi is 43 years old, and electing him will help correct the imbalance in the country’s political leadership, which doesn’t reflect the reality of having a huge population’ of young people.

"The 10th HOR will have an unusually high number of younger politicians in their 30s and 40s. The leadership of the House must reflect this to avoid intergenerational conflicts.

“Hon Yusuf Gagdi understands the legislature, how it works, and how to make it better. This is evidenced by the fact that in his first term in the House, he sponsored six bills that became law, something that has never been done in the history of our democracy since 1999.

“Despite being a loyal party man, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has a proven history of working across party lines to achieve policy priorities. This ability is important in the 10th HOR, where no party has a majority, and cross-part collaboration is essential to achieving anything.

“Hon. Yusuf Gagdi is the only candidate so far who is speaking to the need for actual reforms to improve the way parliament operates and ensure the House meets the expectations of the Nigerian people.”

He added that the alliance believes that Gagdi is the best candidate for the speakership of the House of Representatives, and urged all members of the House to support his candidature.