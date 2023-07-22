From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South senatorial district in the National Assembly, has congratulated the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Revenue, Dr. Zacchaeus Adedeji, on the successful completion of his doctorate degree in Philosophy.

Adedeji, who has had an impressive career trajectory, had served as a Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State and Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and he has continuously displayed exceptional capabilities and astute financial expertise.

The senator’s statement, personally signed and shared with the press on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State, commended Adedeji on his well-deserved accomplishment and emphasised his exceptional abilities in every assignment he undertakes.

“I am overjoyed to hear that you have just bagged a doctorate degree. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on this outstanding accomplishment. This is another demonstration of your dedication and fortitude,” Senator Alli expressed.

The senator further lauded Adedeji for his track record of success and his recent appointment by the President, stating that these achievements serve as remarkable indicators of his quality and competence.

Adedeji’s educational journey has been nothing short of impressive, being a graduate of Federal Polytechnic Ede, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and Harvard University.

With this latest milestone, Alli hopes that Adedeji would find happiness and fulfillment in both his personal and professional life. He closed his message with another round of heartfelt congratulations.

The news of Dr. Adedeji’s achievement has garnered attention and well-wishes from various sectors, highlighting the recognition and respect he has earned throughout his career.

With his drive and expertise, it is expected that he will continue to make remarkable contributions towards the betterment of Nigeria’s economy and society as a whole.