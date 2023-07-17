From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters have described reports making the rounds over the purported withdrawal of police aides from certain top politicians and their relatives as fake news.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said that the signal purportedly originating from MOPOL 45 FHQ ABJ, ordering the removal did not emanate from the force police or any of its formations.

To this end, the Acting Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into its source and assures that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for its creation and dissemination.

Adejobi, in a statement issued in Abuja, reads; “The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) wishes to address the ambiguity surrounding a signal that has been in circulation on social media, purportedly originating from MOPOL 45 FHQ ABJ, ordering the removal of police aides from certain top politicians and their relatives. The Police hereby unequivocally clarifies that the signal is fake and did not emanate from the NPF or any of its formations.

More emphatically, the signal deviates from the Police’s telegraphic message structure and standard as the signal bears the signature of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), which is highly irregular, as a signal of this nature would typically be signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who heads such formations, and not a higher-ranking officer.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken immediate notice and has ordered a thorough investigation into its source and assures that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for its creation and dissemination.