From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy have described the online advertisement on the enlistment exercise for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) into the service as fake news.

It has therefore warned the public not to part with their hand earned monies to the fraudulent groups using the adverts to deceive innocent Nigerians.

Director Naval information, Comodore Ayo Vaughn, who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said “The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to a fraudulent online advertisement on the enlistment exercise for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) into the Nigerian Navy (NN) captioned: Nigerian Navy DSSC

Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Form Portal/www.joinnigerianavy.com. The false publication advised for interested applicants to visit https://www.topnigerianjobs.com/nigeria-dssc-recruitment/claiming that the Nigerian Navy DSSC Recruitment 2023 portal is currently opened for online application. The criminals also stated that applicants will be intimated on the opening and closing dates for the 2023/2024 Nigerian Navy DSSC Recruitment. It was further mentioned that detailed information, guidelines and other requirements that will assist applicants in the application process had been provided, invariably cajoling unsuspecting individuals to login into the fake website.

It is important to note that the NN did not announce any DSSC Enlistment Exercise neither is the Service conducting any form of enlistment for the NN officer cadre. For avoidance of doubt, the NN will usually notify the public through its official website www.nigeriannavy.mil.ng and other credible verifiable platforms including main stream media for the advertisement of such Enlistment Exercise. In addition, contrary to the false statement provided by the unscrupulous swindlers regarding the non – disclosure of the opening and closing dates of the Exercise, the NN will always provide details and phases of the entire Exercise when publicized. Accordingly, members of the public especially would-be applicants are strongly advised to always verify information from the NN official website stated above and other official NN social media handles to avoid falling prey to fraudsters.