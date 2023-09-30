From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has formally received the report of the Investigation Panel set up to probe allegations of improprieties levelled against the suspended Dean of Law, Prof Cyril Ndifon.

Receiving the report in a brief presentation ceremony in her office in Calabar, the Vice Chancellor commended the panel members for presenting

a thorough and objective report within a short period of time.

Obi said, though management has not gone through the report, but expressed confidence that the report would be useful to the university serve as the a reference point to other university.

She assured that the report would be presented to the ministers of education and that of women affairs as well as, Executive Secretary of National University Commission (NUC) as delivered by the Panel, “nothing added, nothing removed”.

On the capacity of the panel members, the University helmsman stated that they were carefully selected based on their offices, position and credibility,

Describing members as individuals with capacity and integrity, the VC said: “I wanted someone who cannot be influenced and I found them. So, on behalf of the University management, thank the chairman and the members, especially the chairman for accepting to head this panel.

To take the university higher, we need men and women who are credible.”

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that it is very unusual to have an external observer for any investigation in the university but, because of the sensitive nature of the issues raised and the personalities involved, the management had to allow it this time.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the panel, Prof. Dorothy Oluwagbemi Jacob, said: “We went out of our way to investigate the issues point by point. We did not rely on hearsay. We did the work objectively.

“We allowed all stakeholders to speak their minds. Every finding has evidence with verification. The result was not made up or cooked. Every fact here can be verified”.

She also commended the members of the panel for their cooperation, time and commitment to ensure the terms of reference were all covered and timely too.

Recall that on August 14, 2023, faculty of law students staged a protest in front of the V.C’s office accusing the former dean of sexual harassment, extortion and high handedness among others.