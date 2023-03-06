From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fresh wave of anxiety has gripped the metropolis of Kano following alleged moves to provide security uniforms to political thugs and touts during the forthcoming Governorship elections in the state.

Speaking at a press conference held at the press center on Monday, seven governorship candidates of political parties in the state said it has received report of the moves as well as a plot by some unpatriotic politicians to disrupt the governorship elections in the state..

The candidates who raised the alarm at the briefing included Ibrahim Khalil (ADC), Bala Muhammad Gwagwarwa (SDP), Sadiq Aminu Wali(PDP) Salihu Tanko Yakasai (PRP) Yakubu Uba Gaya (YPP), Ibrahim Muhammad s(APP) and Aisha Mahmud

(NRM)

The spokesperson for the candidates, Ibrahim Khalil also alleged that there are plans to delay the commencement of the electoral process especially in Kano Central district on the election day.

He urged the relevant stakeholders, especially security agencies, state/National peace committees to address the unfortunate situation for peace and stability to prevail.

He also tasked the Human Rights Organisations, International and domestic observers to take note while asking the media to inform the public about this development.

“We are also appealing to INEC to mobilise election materials to polling units on time for the process to kick start appropriately” he stated. End.