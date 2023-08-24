•Arraignment shifted indefinitely

From Godwin Tsa Abuja

For the second consecutive time, the scheduled arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN) Mr.Godwin Emefiele on alleged N6.9 billion breach of procurement laws and contract inflation has been stalled amid indications that the defendant has embraced the plea bargain policy.

The arraignment on a 20-count charges fixed for Wednesday August 23, by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was not slated on the cause list.

Competent sources told Daily Sun at the court room that the arraignment was shifted at the instance of the detained CBN Chief.

The source,said the case could not proceed as planned, “due to fresh developments in the matter.Because of the developments, my lord had to suspend the arraignment. A new return date will be communicated to all the parties,”the official added.

In addition, an authoritative sources confided in our correspondent that Emefiele and his-co accused, Saadat Yaro, have opted for a plea bargain policy to settle with the Federal Government.

Emefiele’s counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kehinde Akinlolu SAN ,confirmed the shift in the arraignment when contacted on phone.

He said that a new date may likely be issued by the court by the Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf.

Another defence counsel who gave the hint to newsmen, said the move to settle the case out-of-court, was at the instance of the erstwhile CBN boss.

“The parties are in talks and hopefully the matter will not proceed to trial. We are exploring a plea bargain arrangement. We have asked the court to give us at least two weeks,” the lawyer added.

Section 270(1) & (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015, provides a window for an accused person to explore the option of a plea bargain between an accused and the prosecution agency.

A plea bargain is a negotiated term of settlement in criminal trials that allows a defendant to plead guilty to a lesser offence or reduced charge, in exchange for a reduction in sentence or dismissal of the charges.

The terms of agreement between the prosecution and the defendant are subsequently accepted by the trial court which adopts same as its judgement in the matter.

On August 17, Emefiele’s arraignment was equally stalled due to the absence of the 2nd defendant, Mrs. Yaro, who is a staff of the apex bank.

The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, who is prosecuting the case for the Federal Government, had informed the court that Mrs. Yaro took ill.

A company, April 1616 Investment Limited, was cited as the 3rd defendant in the charge which borders on conspiracy, procurement fraud and an allegation that suspended CBN governor conferred corrupt advantages on himself and his associates.

Specifically, FG, alleged that Emefiele had, while he held sway as head of the apex bank, awarded contracts to the company which had Mrs. Yaro, a staff of the bank, as its Director.

It alleged that the contract included the purchase of over 98 exotic vehicles and armoured buses that were valued at about N6.9billion.

The prosecution told the court that some of the items the defendants bought between 2018 and 2020, included 84 Toyota Hilux vehicles, 10 armoured Mercedes Benz buses, three Toyota Landcruisers and one Toyota Avalon car.

Among those listed to testify in the matter, included the Director of Procurement at the CBN, Stanley Alvan, Head of Procurement at the bank, Mike Agboro, Tahir Jafar, David Usman, as well as bank officials.

The defendants were said to have acted in breach of various provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.