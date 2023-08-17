From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

The planned arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele was on Thursday stalled at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

Though Emefiele was in Court, the second defendant, Saadat Yaro was absent in Court prompting the arraignment to be shifted till August 23.

The prosecution counsel and Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar told Justice Hamza Muazu that Mrs Saadat Yaro took iill in the morning, hence, unable to make it to the Court.

Abubakar apologized to the Court and applied for a new date for arraignment.

The request for adjournment was not opposed by Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN who stood for Emefiele.

Justice Muazu subsequently fixed August 23 for the arraignment.