From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The media team of the Kogi State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka has debunked speculation making the rounds that mass defection has hit the party in the State, describing it as fake news.

A statement signed on Sunday by Muri Social Media Specialist, Enebi Moses said the speculation was the hand work of political opponents who are desirous of pulling down Ajaka and members of the SDP because of his rising popularity in the political firmament of Kogi State.

Moses, however described the strategy of the enemies as empty missile that has no impact on the increasing members and supporters of SDP and its governorship candidate.

“The known strategy of an enemy hits without an impact. This is a failed strategy from conception as it wouldn’t give birth to any tangible thing.

“As the D-day draws closer, the enemy of kogi state has once again launched an empty missiles on the camp of the celebrating and enduring citizens of kogi state.

“The shouting side in their nervousness has sponsored yet another fake news against the well articulated, organized and organic Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State.

“SDP with its organic movement has left the APC and the power-that-be is in perplexed and puzzled looks. Like an organic compound, SDP has its members spread across evey compounds in Kogi state. A situation which makes the lion purrs, grunts and groans.

“The people of kogi state are resolute in their decision to embrace a new government through people oriented party, SDP.

“The public is therefore advised to ignore the news of mass defection in kogi SDP because the main agenda of the enemy is to kill, to steal and to destroy.

“The enemy has stolen enough, killed enough and had destroyed more than enough, but enough is enough.

“Come November 11, the game of politicking in Kogi State will change for the better and the people will be emancipated and celebrated under SDP”. The statement said.