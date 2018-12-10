NAN

Nine additional suspects will be added to the nineteen accused persons who are standing trial on two counts of alleged culpable homicide and conspiracy, over the murder of late Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali Rtd.

The Plateau Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Gidelia Fomyol, told Justice Daniel Longji of the State High Court sitting in Jos, while taking over the matter from the police.

The police command legal office was formerly led by Mr P.A Achoba.

Fomyol who made an Oral application to the court on taking over, informed the court that the state Attorney-general Chrisantus Ahamadu had directed the state Ministry of Justice to take over the case as all charges labelled against the accused persons were state offences.

Counsel to all the accused persons, Mr Yusuf Garba and C.O Okoro had no objection to the application which they said had a legal backing of section 211 of the constitution, 1999 as amended and section 120 of the administration of Criminal Justice law of plateau state.

The DPP also informed the court that the former prosecutors had informed him of an application to amend a charge in the case and will therefore need a short adjournment date to enable him study the case,and the application for amendment of a charge in the matter.

Justice Daniel Longji who observed that the court will be proceeding on Christmas break from Friday, said he will need permission of the Chief Judge of the State to seat during the break.

Longji adjourned the case until Dec. 17, to enable the DPP prepare his case and listen to the application for the amendment of a charge in the case and the application for bail of the accused persons.