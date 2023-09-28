From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau state Police command has clarified its position on the alleged Killing of a Fulani leader, Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo of Panyam district in Mangu local government areas of the state.

Reports had alleged that Ardo Gabdo was allegedly killed last Friday and his corpse still unseen.

But a statement by the police signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said that the Ardo was only reported as missing person and that as at the time of writing, the narrative remained same.

The statement says, “The attention of the Plateau State Police Command has been drawn to news making rounds, condemning the allegedly suspected killing of one Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo of Pannyam district who was reported to the Police as a missing person and up untill this moment, the facts still remain the same.

“The Ardo reportedly went missing on Sunday, 24th September, 2023. Immediately the case was reported, our DPO in Mangu Division swung into action and commenced investigation.

“The Command hereby wishes to set the record straight and state categorically clear that it only received the report of a missing person, and not of the killing of any person.

“The Command recognises the need to establish the truth, but it must be done through proper investigation, therefore we find it disheartening that such hasty conclusions have been drawn without waiting for the facts of the matter to be established. It is essential to approach such sensitive issues with caution and ensure that justice is served based on verified information.

The PPRO said that the CP, Okoro J. Alawari, has directed the Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) in charge of the State CID to immediately take over the case and ensure discreet investigation.

Furthermore, he said the CP had assured the people of Plateau State that the Command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that total peace is restored back to the State.

He also enjoined them to note that the command has put all modalities in place to ensure that all the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the Ardo shall be unraveled and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be arrested and prosecuted.