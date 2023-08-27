From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Prophet Sam Olu Alo, the Planter of the Christ Apostolic Church, Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, has appealed to the Federal Government, Kwara State Government and Ilorin Emirate to intervene in the case that led to the arrest of a popular Isese activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, also known as Talolorun.

The man of God also begged for the prompt release of Abdulazeez from detention.

Abdulazeez was arrested on August 16 in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State and transferred to a police station in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, for allegedly insulting the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, among other offences.

Olu Alo appealed to the government to release Abdulazeez for the sake of peace and to avert further chaos.

The cleric called on President Bola Tinubu to appeal to the Emir and tamper justice with mercy, while premising his intervention on the matter in the spirit of true brotherliness.

The Prophet reminded that God is love and it is incumbent that both Christians and Muslims should sheath their swords and give peace a chance.

He also pleaded with Talolorun’s lawyer to allow the matter to rest at the intervention of the President and others.