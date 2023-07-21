From Fred Itua, Abuja

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) raised alarm on Friday as it uncovered illegal sales of shop space at the Area 7, Garki Informal Market.

Investigation by our Correspondent revealed that already many unsuspecting members of the public, especially desperate traders have fallen victims to the fraudsters.

This development is coming barely few days after the sack of the embattled former Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited ( AMML).

Recall that the former MD of AMML, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, was removed from office following AMML’s shareholders resolution and also endorsed by Mr. Abubakar Maina, vide a letter dated July 17, as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Abuja Investments Company Ltd (AICL) the supervising agency over AMML.

Our Correspondent also learnt that while AMML has initiated measures to unravel the syndicate behind the illegal activities, members of the public and traders have been warned to beware of fraudsters parading themselves as FCTA officials.

The Public Relations officer of AMML, Innocent Amechina who confirmed that there was no official allocation of the spaces yet, he also advised people to approach appropriate and relevant officers for guidance.

He said, ” the general public is hereby informed that neither the shareholders, the Board of AMML nor the Management has authorised the disposal of any of the assets in the Area 7 informal market.

” Accordingly, anybody who purportedly acquires any assets, space or properties from any persons claiming to be an agent or employee, or staff AMML does soat his or her own peril.”