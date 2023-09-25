From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army have described the allegation by some online media over corruption and diversion of troops’ Ration Cash Allowance (RCA) reportedly made by the Troops deployed to provide security to Chinese nationals working at the ongoing Zungeru Hydro Electricity Dam Project in Niger state as fake news.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said there was no truth in the report as the Nigerian army under the leadership of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, takes the welfare of troops very seriously as it is one of the vital pillars of his Command Philosophy, which is to provide “Sound Administration” for personnel of the NA.

Nwachukwu, in a statement said “much as the NA understands the concern raised by the online media regarding these allegations, we wish to state unequivocally that, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff COAS, the welfare of troops takes a premium place amongst other important schemes and considerations, as it is one of the vital pillars of his Command Philosophy, which is to provide “Sound Administration” for personnel of the NA.

“The Nigerian Army NA therefore has zero tolerance posture for any form of financial misappropriation and is strongly averse to any action inimical to the morale of troops.

According to the statement “Contrary to the insinuations made in the online report, preliminary investigation reveals that troops deployed at the Chinese Company in Niger state have always been paid in tranches by the NA on receipt of the funds from the institution concerned.

” Accordingly, the last tranche payment of RCA by the affected institution for the troops deployed, elapsed on 28 February 2023. While the next tranche of payment is being processed, Army Headquarters has paid the troops covering the period 1 March – 30 June 2023 in a bid to ameliorate the operating conditions of the troops and keep them at par with deployments elsewhere.

“Additionally, to cushion the effect of the tranche mode of payment, provision was made to feed the troops daily and this has been a routine. The troops’ RCA was therefore not diverted by any of the senior officers named in the publication or anyone else, as wrongly portrayed.

“Suffice to state, that the NA remains committed to upholding integrity, transparency and accountability in the administration of the welfare of troops in all its operations and other endeavours, as contained in the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff “To transform the NA into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

“Therefore, the NA does not only recognize the importance of ensuring the welfare and well-being of its personnel, but also appreciates its positive impact on their overall morale”.