From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command have described the rumor making the rounds over the alleged killings of thirty persons engaged in Mining activities in kuje Area council as fake news.

FCT command Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who made this known, equally described the rumor as misleading that is not only intended to cause fear and panic among Nigerians, but to make people into believing that FCT is not safe.

She has therefore urged the public to disregard the news and go about their legitimate businesses.

Adeh, in a statement, said “The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command, CP Haruna G. Garba wishes to enjoin the residents of the Federal Capital Territory to disregard the news making the rounds that about thirty (30) persons were killed as result of landslide due to Mining activities in kuje Area council as no such incident took place.

This misleading information is not only intended to cause fear and panic among Nigerians, but to make people into Believing that FCT is not safe. The federal Capital Territory is the safest and most secure part of the country.

It is on this note that the CP warns the non-state actors involved in purveying misleading informations to desist from that.

The Commissioner of Police urges residents of the FCT to be patriotic and cooperate with the police for improved service delivery. He equally tasks FCT residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious and Criminal activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883”.