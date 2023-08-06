…recommend ASUU proscription

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has cautioned Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), against character assassination and personal attacks of the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Nnenna Oti.

NANS alleged that negative campaigns by ASUU members against Prof. Oti, was being sponsored by some people who are uncomfortable with the leadership style and achievements of the VC, as well as the positive role she played during the last election, thus calling for her resignation.

NANS Vice President, Comrade Ezenagu Victor, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, warned the ASUU zonal members to refrain from such attacks on the VC or risk unfriendly actions from the students, which could include mass protest.

The students’ leader also confirmed plot by the ASUU members to destabilize the school through industrial disharmony, thus subjecting students to extra time in school due to academic disruption.

He said: “it has become expedient, albeit with dismay, to address the unbecoming attitude of the leadership of ASUU which its zonal leaders allegedly demanded the resignation of FUTO VC for alleged corruption.

“The ASUU zonal leaders should rather focus on ‘house cleaning’, punishing its members who were allegedly involved in election rigging, sales of handouts, sexual harassment of female students, cultism, sex for marks and other anti-students activities to resign rather chasing shadows and asking the hero of 2023 elections to resign.”

The NANS leader suspected that the attack on the person of FUTO VC has been so vehement, basically because of her gender, emerging as the VC of the University, as well as her transparency during the national assignment and in the discharge of her duties as Vice Chancellor.

He said: “Those who lost during the VC contest, as well as those who could not use her to achieve their ungodly aims during the national assignment have chosen to use ASUU to grind their axe with the woman and to make the University ungovernable.

“But in all of these, Prof. Oti has remained a mother with a heart of forgiveness and has refused to join in any public or private display of arrogance. Unfortunately, these people are obviously threatening the peace and tranquility in the University.

“We are already informed that the disturbance was aimed at causing industrial action at the University so as to bring her to disrepute at the expense of students learning. It should be well noted that all industrial disputes have its major side effects on students who suffer untold hardship during and after such disputes.

“This includes, but not limited to waste of academic time resulting in students spending longer years in the University, as well as waste of resources as universities end up having them pay more school fees; particularly for the postgraduate students who pay for the number of years they spend irrespective of the strike that has never been of their making”.

The students, however, suggested to the Federal Government to proscribe ASUU because the Union, according to them, takes pleasure in causing industrial instability in the University system in Nigeria.