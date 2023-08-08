From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Kano State High Court presided by Justice Usman Na’abba has granted an administrative bail to the former Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company limited (KASCO), Bala Muhammad Inuwa and his son, Inuwa Mohammed.

The duo, including four others were arraigned before the court by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC), over alleged complicity in the diversion of over N4 billion granted to the company by the previous administration of Kano State.

While the former Managing Director of KASCO was granted bail on self recognition, his son, Inuwa Mohammed, was granted bail on the sum of N10 million or a surety in like sum.

The judge, however, adjourned the case to August 22 for further hearing.

Counsel to the respondents, Nasiru Aliyu (SAN), had earlier informed the court that there was a pending judgement barring the PCACC from filing any charges or investigating any case bothering on alleged financial misdeed adding that the case was presently before an appeal court.