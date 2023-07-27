From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Concerned Plateau APC Consolidation Vanguard (PACV),says it is outraged by the allegation that immediate past Governor of the state, Simon Lalong, stole stole 50 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUVs) belonging to the state government as not only false, but a mischief carried too far

In a statement jointly sighed by the Convener, Jok Samuel Camillus, Southern zone coordinator, Kate Gambo Miaphen and their counterpart from northern zone, Haruna Maidabino Hamza, the group said it’s surprised by the continuous desperate efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in Plateau State to witch-hunt, blackmail and tarnish the impeccable reputation of the immediate past governor.

The statement said, “This time, the Government through its propaganda wing has reactivated its fake news apparatus with a wild and imaginative story that the former Governor took away 50 Suvs upon leaving office.

“Even though they did not specify the make of the cars, where they located them or what colours they are, the cheap propaganda falls flat on its face for many reasons.

“We wonder how many SUVs Plateau State boasts of that Lalong will go away with 50 without the State standing still and left stranded.

“To puncture the lies of the immaginary SUVs being spread on the social media aimed at deceiving the gullible and satisfying the emotional thirst of those wishing to see the downfall of the former Governor who remains the focus of the current government despite handing over and taking a deserved rest, the unwise propagandists chose laughable photos to accompany their mischief.

“Rather than even go to a car stand to harvest photos of SUVs in order to to make their story slightly believable, they decided to use about 3 or 4 old cars that they snapped during the one year memorial service of late son of the President Court of Appeal held at St. Peter Clavers Catholic Church Demshin Shendam LGA of Plateau State last Saturday, where former Governor Lalong, past and present Governors as well as other top Nigerians attended.”

The group accused the Plateau PDP of being consumed by hatred, bitterness and low self esteem, adding, “They have taken to shamelessly disrespect the memory of the late Prince and his family particularly the President Court of Appeal who many of the guests came to console over the devastating loss.

“If Governor Lalong actually took 50 SUVs from office, is it to a Catholic Church he would hide them or would he chose the memorial Mass of the son of one of Plateau’s prestigious daughters to showcase them?

“In an event where you had Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Alia, Governor Makinde of Oyo State, former Governor Jang, former Governors of Kebbi, Jigawa and Rivers and the immediate past SGF Boss Mustapha among many others, how come the SUV of Lalong became the object of mischief?, the group asked