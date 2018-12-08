“What they are calling a gang-up is the kind of energy that the leadership… of the nation usually put up when the interest of the nation is at stake.”

Willy Eya

Spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, has dismissed the claim that there is a gang -up against President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2019 general elections.

He faulted the claim by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the APC that there is a gang-up against Buhari, saying the statement can only come from a drowning government.

Speaking with Saturday Sun, Sowunmi said what the current government calls a gang-up against President Buhari is a gravitation toward Atiku who is believed by the masses to be better equipped to reposition the country.

His words: “It is a drowning government. There are no gang-ups anywhere. What they must try to answer is how did they lose all the stakeholders who helped to install them. That they have lost all the stakeholders including the Nigerian public is a testament to the fact that the people have been generally and extremely disappointed.

“Some of the reasons include their handling of themselves in office, the management of the economy, the general well being of the entire society, the lacklustre performance they have demonstrated even in terms of looking at issues when they go out of the country within the international community, the level of poverty that has become excruciating now and making Nigeria the poverty capital of the world; the fact that the country now is so significantly divided and almost tilting towards a failed state, and the fact that they are not showing any new hope or remorse.

“What they are calling a gang-up is the kind of energy that the leadership and stakeholders of the nation usually put up when the interest of the nation is at stake. The build up to the 2019 election is such that all things considered, Atiku Abubakar is the one that the Nigerian public and masses are routing for.

“What they are calling gang-up is because the people are not willing to give anything to chance in their immediate history of complicating the electoral process. If they see people gravitating towards the Atiku mandate because of the vision he carries or the messages he is bringing to the Nigerian people, they begin to talk about a gang-up.

“The Nigerian people know that this is a man that can create jobs; this is a leader that can strengthen the economy for more growth; this is a leader that can put food on the table of Nigerians; this is a leader that can make Nigeria to be better; this is a leader that can restructure Nigeria to the benefit of all persons in Nigeria. The country, Nigeria is destined for the enthronement of a new order and that is what they are calling a gang-up.”