Enemies who pretend to be friends, they don’t mean well for you, do you know of any such ‘friend’ around your friend? Yes around your friend because you don’t know your ‘frenemies’, it is others that know that your so called bosom friend is not a friend at all. Christopher had been told by ‘well-wishers’ that Jasmine was not good for him because of their age difference, that they didn’t belong to the same tribe, that Jasmine will dominate him in future, that she will never respect him, the reasons were endless and Christopher unfortunately cared too much about the opinions of all these people and now it was affecting his relationship with Jasmine. I often wonder why people pay so much attention to the opinion of others. Christopher is the one in the relationship, he knows Jasmine better than any of these people. I could see Jasmine’s frustration and pain. Christopher had made me a promise, never to hurt my friend. She was more fragile than she looked and acted.

I had to go the extra mile to bring a smile to her face but the problem was not solved. Warien Rose Foundation’s Domestic Violence Anonymous had her support Group Program which holds every last Monday of the month at Rockview Hotel Festac and we gave out shoes and other clothing items; it was wonderful seeing the smiles on the vulnerable Women’s faces. I missed my Radio show ‘Love Bug at Unilag 103.1fm which holds every Saturday by 8.00pm again on Saturday; which makes the third consecutive time due to a busy schedule. Yet I am still swamped, sometimes I wonder if it’s just me or this is how people live their lives. “Hello sugar plum, wata gwan” I looked up from the papers I was working on. “Jasmine! Twice back to back in one week! Tsk tsk, so what are ‘we’ excited about today?” I asked drily in amusement as I watched my friend waltz to my favourite corner chair and sit with aplomb. “Carpe diem; you never know what tomorrow will bring. We are going for a drive now!” Jasmine said with determination. “Why? It’s the middle of the day and I have so much work. By the way are you not supposed to be preparing for your Presentation in South Africa?”

I asked puzzled at Jasmine’s devil may care attitude. “All that can wait ‘child’, not this” she said playfully.