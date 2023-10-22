• I appreciate your show of love, says governor’s wife

Orlu women in their numbers met yesterday at Owerre Nkworji in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State and took a firm decision to cast all their ballots for Governor Hope Uzodimma come November 11, 2023.

They pledged that no single vote of theirs would escape Governor Uzodimma’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ballot box.

The women, numbering no fewer than 5,000 and all gorgeously dressed, said that the governor had done so well to deserve their votes, not just for the women from Orlu zone, but for all the women and entire people of Imo State.

Orlu zone has 12 local government areas in Imo State and critical to determining who becomes governor in Imo State.

The women further noted that they were also in support of the Imo Charter of Equity, hence returning Governor Uzodimma to office next month would help to consummate the idea and return of power to another zone when he completes his second term as decided by the Imo State Council of Elders.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of State for Education, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, thanked the women for the rally and their thoughtfulness and resolve to vote massively for Governor Uzodimma, reminding them that the Governor had done so much for them in particular and the people of Imo State in general.

Opiah urged the women to reciprocate the love Governor Uzodimma has showered on them with their votes by November 11 and assured them that they would not regret their resolve to cast their ballots for him.

Wife of the governor, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma, a lawyer, in her address expressed delight over the rally and said she is confident that the women will not disappoint her.

She reminded them of all the good things the Governor had done for the women in the area of health, women empowerment, youth empowerment, education, among others and urged the Orlu women to use their votes to continue to encourage the governor to do more for them. She assured them that her husband would not disappoint them, because he loves to care for the women.