By Moses Akaigwe

Hyundai’s All-New KONA is celebrating significant success already, having been crowned ‘Car of the Year’ at the Auto Express New Car Awards, as well as Small SUV of the Year and Small Company Car of the Year.

The multiple honours came only a day after Hyundai announced a 9.5 percent increase in global sales from January to June, 2023, over the same period last year

The Auto Express New Car Awards were handed out at a ceremony at London’s Barbican Conservatory on what proved to be a dominant evening for Hyundai, with the All-New KONA’s impressive haul backed up by further recognition for the Hyundai TUCSON as Mid-size SUV of the Year and the New Hyundai i10 as City Car of the Year.

Auto Express is one of the UK’s leading car news and reviews titles both in print and online, and its New Car Awards are long established, having been launched in 1993. The awards are judged by an experienced team of road testers, chaired by Editor-in-Chief Steve Fowler, and seek to inform buyers of the best cars on the market across a variety of sectors.

The All-New KONA was revealed earlier this year and is available to order now, with prices starting from £25,725. First deliveries are scheduled this mo

Auto Express’s experts were won over by the All-New KONA’s long list of attributes, including its dynamic design, cutting-edge technology, spacious interior and excellent driving experience, plus the exceptional choice it affords both private buyers and those seeking a company car, with internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid electric (HEV) and all-electric versions (EV) available.

This helped it capture two highly prized category wins, as well as the coveted Car of the Year title – the second time in three years a Hyundai has clinched the top award, following the IONIQ 5’s victory in 2021.

The winning theme continued with the Hyundai TUCSON collecting the best Mid-size SUV award for the third year running. As in 2021 and 2022, the TUCSON’s distinctive design, advanced technology and exceptional ownership experience swayed the judges, with its wide choice of efficient powertrains and engaging driving experience also receiving praise. Starting prices for the TUCSON are from £30,200.

Joining the All-New KONA and TUCSON on the roll of honour is the New Hyundai i10, also unveiled earlier this year. With a refreshed design, generous specification and an affordable price, it is a more attractive proposition for customers than ever, which was reflected by the Auto Express judges naming it the City Car of the Year. The New i10 is available to order now from £15,420, with first deliveries later this year.

Steve Fowler, Auto Express Editor-in-Chief, remarked:

“Hyundai continues to do spectacularly well at the Auto Express New Car Awards with another Car of the Year – this time the KONA – plus supporting victories for the TUCSON and the updated i10. We’ve been blown away by the KONA, which is now a much more mature and spacious package in a number of electrified flavours.

“It’s a great looking car that will be easy to live with and cost-effective to own – a brilliant family SUV. The same can be said of its bigger brother, the TUCSON, which is still impressing with its quality, comfort and tech. And the little i10 proves that affordable motoring is still out there and doesn’t come at the expense of comfort and kit.”

The success in the Auto Express New Car Awards follows a series of high-profile accolades for Hyundai’s dynamic product range.

In April, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 picked up a hat-trick of top prizes at the World Car Awards, where it was crowned World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year, matching the performance of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 a year previously.

The IONIQ 6 was also named Best Company Car at the 2023 Autocar Awards and Saloon of the Year at the 2023 GQ Car Awards. Plus, its excellent safety credentials were endorsed as it achieved a five-star safety rating and Best in Class selection in the Large Family Car category from Euro NCAP.

It was also named Best EV Compact Executive Car by Fleet World at the Great British Fleet Awards.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “We have been proud to see our innovative model range pick up a number of prestigious awards over the past few years, and I am particularly delighted that the All-New KONA is the latest car to be recognised, with deliveries in Britain starting imminently. The All-New KONA blends boldness with real user-friendliness, and is a wonderful example of how Hyundai can deliver for all types of customer with its broad array of powertrains.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the experts at Auto Express have given it such a resounding seal of approval, as well as recognising what compelling choices the TUCSON and New i10 continue to make in their respective areas of the market.”

In Nigeria, the Hyundai brand has also been riding, while the electric version of Kona blazing its own trail.

Hyundai Kona Electric has the credit of being Nigeria’s first locally made EV, having been unveiled by Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited { Stallion Motors}.

In a related development, Hyundai Motor Company has announced global sales of 375,113 units in June 2023, a 9.5 percent increase year-over-year.

Despite continuing uncertainties in the business environment, the company is maintaining robust sales momentum due to the gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and the launch of new models, including the all-new KONA SUV and all-new Grandeur flagship sedan (badged as Azera outside of Korea).

In June, sales outside Korea increased by 7.7 percent to 304,950 units. The gradual recovery from the global parts shortage and production stabilization have helped the company secure solid performance in North America, Europe and India.

Sales in Korea increased 17.9 percent from a year earlier to 70,163 units with the introduction of new models, including the Grandeur, and strong demand for SUV models. The Grandeur sold more than 11,500 units and Hyundai’s SUV models collectively sold 20,574 units in Korea. The Genesis luxury brand also had strong momentum with 13,838 units sold.

Hyundai Motor is solidifying its electric vehicle (EV) sales momentum by selling more than 20,000 units around the globe in June. Hyundai’s dedicated battery electric IONIQ models, including IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, accounted for over 60 percent of its total EV sales.

During the first half of 2023, Hyundai sold 2,081,462 units around the globe, up 10.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, thanks to solid demand for Hyundai vehicles.

To meet its customers’ diverse needs, Hyundai Motor will continue implementing various measures to deliver class-leading products, including the all-new KONA SUV launched in March, IONIQ 5 N unveiling soon, and Santa Fe SUV being launched later this year.