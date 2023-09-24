From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Secretary to the Benue State Government, (SSG), Prof Joseph Alakali, has describe the victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Benue State Election Petition Tribunal as a confirmation of the wishes of the Benue people as demonstrated on the ballot in the last gubernatorial election.

Alakali stated this in a statement signed by his Principal Special Assistant on Cabinet Affairs/Media, Philip Salemkaan, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

He said the panel of Justice at the Tribunal demonstrated due diligence, undaunted thoroughness and professionalism by paying exclusive respect to the merit of the petition.

“This further confirms that the Nigerian legal system has indeed come of age and cannot be manipulated, he said.”

The SSG acknowledged that the PDP candidate for governor in the last election, Hon. Titus Uba, has lawfully exercise his right by going through the judicial process and hope that he will inspire his supporters with the spirit of patriotism above partisan consideration and throw his support for the Alia administration.

Alakali expressed confidence that Governor Alia will become even more focused to deliver on his promises to the Benue people now that the distraction at the Tribunal is over.