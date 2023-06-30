From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has described Governor Hyacinth Alia’s first one month in office as the worst take off in office by any state administration since the return to civil governance to the country in 1999.

The made this observation in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The PDP said from an assessment of the governor’s start in office compared to his three predecessors, George Akume, Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom, within the same period in view, his achievements was nothing to write home about.

The party said “Yesterday marked a full month since Governor Hyacinth Alia was sworn into office in Benue State, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state observes that he achieved within this period the worst take-off in office since the return to civil governance to the country in 1999.

“To Governor Alia’s credit so far has been a half-hearted attempt at payment of wages to workers which, however, excluded the entire local government workers, staff of the Benue State University (BSU), primary school teachers and staff under Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as well as secondary school teachers and staff under the Teaching Service Board (TSB).

“What this means is that roughly about 70% of the workforce of the state went unpaid from the governor’s much hyped gesture which it is even unclear from which source he funded the exercise that has since been dismissed as a mere popularity stunt.”

The recalled that, in 1999, George Akume as Governor, had by this time, stamped the welfarism paradigm of his administration which targeted to revive a people pathetically impoverished by decades of military dictatorship, as was encapsulated in the maxim “Reviving The People To Strength Before Teaching Them To Fish”.

“After only a month in office, it was clear to see that Akume was deploying to good effect his experience and exposure as a thoroughbred civil servant and politician who knew very well the Benue terrain and possessed the right levels of social connect within that terrain.

“Gabriel Suswam as Governor was effectively by the one month mark on top of his game in the infrastructure drive of his administration setting to work on the transformation of Makurdi the capital city with the building of grade A asphalt roads and streets with pavements and walkways.

“By the time he was a month old in office, Gabriel Suswam was well on the way to earning for himself the deserved title of “Mr. Infrastructure” which was conferred on him by national journalists for his massive impact in the area of infrastructural linkages across the state in his first 100 days in office.

“As Governor, Samuel Ortom by the first month had identified as a cardinal objective of his administration the need to straighten the inherited accounts of government and this he set out doing with a focus that saw the empanelling of Commissions of Inquiry with clearcut status under law and operational guide.

ThenPDP further recalled that “By the time Ortom was a month in office, he had moved decisively to achieve the released funds for accreditation of School of Health Sciences at BSU leading to the graduation of the first batch of doctors after 12 years, released funds for accreditation of School of Nursing and Midwifery, approved Implementation of N18,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers, reached agreement with ASUU in BSU and ended the then ongoing strike and paid two months salaries (May and June) at once for all categories of workers including local government staff and teachers,” among others.

The PDP sraremnt said on all counts – identification of a paradigm, kick-starting of same as well as engendering of harmony within the sponsoring political party – Governor Alia after a month in office ranks by far the worst compared to all of his 3 predecessors.

The party which blamed the governor’s lack of administrative exposure and political experience prior to his coming to power, however, urged him to rise to the occasion, face the reality, talk less and do more for the good of the state.